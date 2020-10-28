PREP SWIMMING: Columbia girls wait for state bids after Region 1-3A meet

Columbia’s 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle medley relay teams of Abby Schuler (from left), Mackenzie Conklin, Kaydence Clark and Isabelle Glenn both competed at the Region 1-3A meet on Wednesday, placing 12th and 13th. Conklin also placed 14th in both the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle, while Clark took 16th in the 100 butterfly. (SHELBY CONKLIN/Special to the Reporter)