Subhead Lady Bulldogs, both teams from Branford and two Fort White runners also qualify for regionals.

Suwannee’s cross country team won the District 2-2A title on Wednesday, the first in program history. (COURTESY)

Suwannee’s boys cross country team won its first district title in school history on Wednesday, taking the 2-2A crown with a score of 37 to edge Florida High by 18 points at Alligator Lake. Jesse…