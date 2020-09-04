NFL: Jaguars trade safety Ronnie Harrison to Browns for draft pick

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville. (GARY LLOYD MCCULLOUGH/TNS)

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns knew exactly where to go to find help at safety. Jacksonville's holding a late-summer sale. Hoping to offset the loss of expected rookie starter Grant Delpit for the season…