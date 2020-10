Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler pitches against Tampa Bay in the third game of the World Series on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. (WALLY SKALIJ/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Walker Buehler was dominant for Los Angeles. Just like Orel Hershiser during the Dodgers’ last title run. Buehler struck out 10 in six innings in a pulsating performance, and Los…