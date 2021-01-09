FALL ALL-AREA: Brown named LCR's Defensive Player of the Year

Body

Daytona Beach Mainland was driving with the lead, looking to put Columbia away with the clock winding down in the Region 1-6A semifinals.

But the Buccaneers didn’t have an athlete on their squad quite like Tigers defensive star Shyheim Brown.

The FSU signee drilled quarterback Theodore Lockley to knock the ball loose and Brown watched teammate A’deon Farmer scoop it up and return it 62 yards the other way for a touchdown. Columbia took a 28-26 lead and held on to advance to the regional finals for the first time since 2015.

“All I remember is hitting him and getting up and turning around to see A’deon with the ball,” Brown said. “And when I watched it on film, Tyler Ford had him by the waist when I hit him. I’m just glad he fumbled.”

It was just one of a few memorable moments from Brown during his senior season at Columbia, which bounced back from an 0-5 start to the year to win five straight to make a deep playoff run. Brown had a knack for making big plays all season, which included four blocked punts, two kickoff returns for touchdowns and a tie for the team lead with 64 tackles as he bounced back and forth between defensive back and linebacker.

His versatility is why he’s the Lake City Reporter’s Football Defensive Player of the Year.

“With this season being so crazy, I didn’t anticipate him having to do all the things that he eventually had to do,” Columbia coach Brian Allen said. “I thought he’d be at corner and have it be a good finale to his high school career. Obviously the tables turned and he was one of the most versatile kids that we’ve had in the program.”

Brown had been known as a lockdown cornerback during his high school career, but after a couple of series in the season opener against Trinity Christian he says coaches asked him to slide to linebacker due to injuries and a lack of depth. He ended up spending a good chunk of the season there, but he was also later asked to play safety in the team’s playoff opener against Englewood, which Columbia defeated 41-7.

Regardless of position, Brown came ready to play. He was willing to line up wherever he was needed as long as it benefited the rest of the team.

“It was just me trying to do everything I could to help the team win,” Brown said. “When they asked me to do something, like go to corner or play safety against Englewood, it wasn’t a big deal. I was just ready to play. At practice I practice all those positions so I can be ready for stuff like that.”

Brown was also lethal on special teams. He tallied 525 total return yards, which included an 87-yard return and a 86-yard return for touchdowns in a loss to Lee.

Then there were the four blocked punts. Brown just had a natural ability to get his hands on the football and make big plays.

“I’ve said all year that this kid is different,” Allen said. “I describe a kid as being a dog that just has a relentless pursuit to make plays. It’s something that’s just in that person and in their makeup. He has that ‘it’ factor. Everybody doesn’t, and that’s fine, but he definitely has that knack for making plays by being around the ball to be able to make plays. And he did an unbelievable job.”

That ‘it factor’ is what drew Florida State’s coaching staff to Brown. The Seminoles became the first Power 5 school to offer Brown on Nov. 23, 2020, and he verbally committed four days later before signing his letter of intent in December.

Brown says he’s excited to line up to other players who are of his caliber. He says he’ll likely play safety at Florida State.

“I’ve been a top player throughout my high school career so I’m looking forward to playing with players that are equally as talented as me so I can see where I’m at,” Brown said. “I won’t be able to do whatever I want against people. I’ve got real talent I get to go against so that’s something that’s going to push me so I’m ready for that.”

Allen says Brown isn’t close to reaching his ceiling yet as a player, especially when he wasn’t even playing defensive back full time at Columbia. Now with some extra coaching and a focus on one position, Allen sees Brown succeeding like many others in a long line of Tigers that have played for the Seminoles, which includes Timmy Jernigan, Jerome Carter, Reinard Wilson, Kendyll Pope, Trey Marshall and Allen himself.

Plus, besides his ‘it factor,” Allen says Brown’s confidence separates him from other players. That’ll also help him shine at Florida State.

“I don’t know I’ve had as many kids that have just been as confident as he is,” Allen said. “His outspoken confidence is probably what I’m going to remember more than anything. You have people that are confident and then you have people that are confident that talk about it and he’s definitely one of those kids. But he goes in and backs it up.”

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

LB/DB: Shyheim Brown

Columbia, senior

The LCR’s Defensive Player of the Year bounced back and forth between cornerback, safety and linebacker, lining up wherever the Tigers’ needed him. The FSU signee finished the year tied for the team lead in tackles with 64 — 6.4 per game — and had seven tackles for loss along with a forced fumble. On top of that, he blocked four punts on special teams and returned two kickoffs for scores.

DL: Bobby Miller

Columbia, junior

Was a menace for opposing quarterbacks, leading the area with 12 sacks in 10 games. He also was fourth on the team with 60 tackles and led the Tigers with 16 tackles for loss, which was an area best.

DL: A’deon Farmer

Columbia, junior

Finished the season with 10 sacks in nine games. He was fifth on the team with 52 tackles, second for the Tigers with 13 tackles for loss and also had a forced fumble while returning another fumble for a touchdown.

DL: Mahri Roberts

Fort White, junior

Did work as the Indians’ nose guard, finishing second on the team with 58 tackles in nine games (6.4 average) and a team-high six for loss. He also led the team with four sacks and blocked a punt.

DL: Austin Smith

Suwannee, junior

Despite missing four games, he finished fourth on the team with 46 tackles in seven games (6.6 average) and still led the team with nine tackles for loss. He was also tied for the team lead with four sacks.

LB: Blaine Howard

Suwannee, senior

Led the area in tackles with 74 in eight games (9.3 average). He also had an interception.

LB: Cody Lee

Fort White, junior

Had 63 tackles in nine games to lead the Indians. He also had a forced fumble.

LB: Andrew Brown

Suwannee, junior

Was second on the team with 62 tackles — five for loss — in just eight games, averaging 7.8 tackles per contest for second best in the area. He also had one sack and a forced fumble.

DB: Jay Smith

Suwannee, sophomore

Led the area with six interceptions, including a pick-six, and was key for a defense that post three straight shutouts during the regular season.

DB: Amare Ferrell

Columbia, sophomore

Was second in the area with three interceptions and had 39 tackles, including two for loss.

DB: Jaden Robinson

Columbia, sophomore

Tied for the team lead in tackles with 64 while playing safety, including three for loss. He also had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Allen

Columbia

Allen led the most remarkable turnaround in program history after its worst start ever. Columbia began the season 0-5 for the first time following a shortened offseason due to covid-19 but Allen kept his group together. After a come-from-behind 35-34 win over North Miami Beach to get off of the schneid, the Tiger started rolling as the playoffs began. With every team receiving an automatic bid to the postseason as a result of covid-19, Columbia took advantage. The Tigers defeated Englewood 41-7, Ponte Vedra 14-0 and then Daytona Beach Mainland 28-26 to reach the regional finals for the first time since 2015. Their season ended with a loss to St Augustine but it was the deepest playoff run in the area.