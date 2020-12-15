COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Smith, Pitts are the real stars of SEC's Alabama, Florida

-
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (AP FILE PHOTO)
-
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him on Nov. 30 in Auburn, Ala. (AP FILE PHOTO)
GAINESVILLE — The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback.
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.