COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Smith, Pitts are the real stars of SEC's Alabama, Florida

  • Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (AP FILE PHOTO)
    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (AP FILE PHOTO)
  • Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him on Nov. 30 in Auburn, Ala. (AP FILE PHOTO)
    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him on Nov. 30 in Auburn, Ala. (AP FILE PHOTO)
GAINESVILLE — The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.