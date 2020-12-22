COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida, Mullen sanctioned for NCAA recruiting violations
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks with players before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game between Florida and Alabama on Dec. 19 in Atlanta. (JOHN BAZEMORE/Associated Press)
GAINESVILLE — Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible…
