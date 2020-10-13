COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bowden says he is improving after contracting covid-19

Retired Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden applauds following a Rotary Club luncheon on Jan. 10, 2018 in Omaha, Neb. Bowden, hospitalized last week after contracting covid-19, says he is feeling better and hopes to go home soon. Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020,"I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.” (AP FILE PHOTO)