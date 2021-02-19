BOYS BASKETBALL: Columbia scores most points in Faulkner tenure to top Tate in Region 1-6A quarterfinals

Columbia forward Marcus Peterson goes up for a shot against Santa Fe on Feb. 4. Peterson scored 32 points in Thursday’s 96-73 win over Tate in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

CANTONMENT — Steve Faulkner has had teams score over 90 points in a game in his career as a head coach. It doesn’t happen very often and just once in his six years at Columbia. But Thursday night…