BOYS BASKETBALL: Columbia routs Gainesville to advance to district title game & a rematch with Lincoln
Columbia guard Charleston Ponds pushes the ball up the floor in transition against Gainesville during the District 2-6A semifinals Wednesday night at Lincoln High School. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)
TALLAHASSEE — Playoffs have become the norm at Columbia, so Wednesday’s result was no surprise.
After one quarter, Gainesville didn’t stand a chance.
The No. 1 seed Tigers jumped out to a 23-point…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.