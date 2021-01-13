Museum honors volunteers for bringing history to life

Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum volunteers recognized for their services included: Michelle Fuller (from row, from left), Pam Parks and Kim Estergren; (second row, from left) Faye Bowling-Warren, Harry Joiner, Iris Colson, Susan Adel; (back row, from left) Christopher Esing, Joshua Fuller, Sean McMahon, Mayor Stephen Witt, Dallin Lear, Leila Williams, Billy Wheeler and Miracle Graham. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum is not just a place that where photos and local artifacts are posted on the walls. It’s a place where local historians take the time and energy to…