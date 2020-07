Subhead Claridy-Walker, who grew up here, is first black person to own a BP station in the Sunshine State.

Kimberly Claridy-Walker poses in her recently acquired BP gas station. An entrepreneur based in Lake City, Claridy-Walker is the first African-American to own a BP in Florida. (COURTESY)

Everyone in the neighborhood knew that Kimberly Claridy-Walker’s house was the place to go for a cold treat on a sweltering summer day. Even as a young girl, Claridy-Walker had a mind for business…