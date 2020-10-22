Record voting turnout: First day of early voting sees 1,700-plus cast ballots

Voters wait in line outside the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office Thursday during the first day of early voting. More than 1,700 local voters cast ballots during the first day of early voting. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Liz P. Horne wasn’t ready for what greeted her at work Thursday morning. The Supervisor of Elections in Columbia County, Horne found a long, long line of voters ready to cast their ballots on the…