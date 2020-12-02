Transportation for a hero

Subhead
Local wounded veteran receives vehicle donated by Wells Fargo
Veteran Jesse Todd, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant who was wounded in Afghanistan, stands with his wife Julia Todd, as the two hold a red ribbon in front of their new 2020 Honda CR-V. Todd, the recipient of a Purple Heart, was given the payment-free vehicle through the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program Tuesday afternoon at Honda of Lake City. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Nelson Quesada, Honda of Lake City Sales Advisor, gives Jesse Todd a quick tutorial on Todd's 2020 candy apple red Honda CR-V. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
On Giving Tuesday, a local wounded veteran was given a new car.
Jesse Todd, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, received a payment-free 2020 Honda CR-V on Tuesday at Honda of Lake City. Wells Fargo…
