Proposed toll road carries high cost

Subhead
TDC, Commission claim project would impact economic development, tourism.
-
Possible routes for the Suncoast Parkway, a proposed toll road within the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance program, is shown during a joint meeting of the County Commission and Tourist Development Council on Thursday as Ryan Asmus with the Florida Department of Transportation presents about the project’s impact on Columbia County. (CARL MCKINNEY/Lake City Reporter)
A proposed toll road that would create a new transportation corridor between the Georgia line and the Tampa Bay area not only threatens local tourism revenue, officials say — it could also affect…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.