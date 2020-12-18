Pathways students receive early gifts

Subhead Push from Uniqu3 Ryderz led to bikes, jackets and more.

LaKasia Portee-Jones (from left), Terrence Jones, Chantal Re’Nee, Shalea Jernigan, Carol Tunsil, Jodi Watson, Tara Williams, Makeba Murphy, Neha Dabhi, Sarah Wheeler, James Jordan and CCSO Chief Deputy Joe Lucas stand behind items that were recently donated to Pathways Academy students. The students were able to take the donated items home Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Just one day before the start of Christmas break, Pathways Academy students received early — and unexpected — Christmas gifts. The Uniqu3 Ryderz, a Lake City motorcycle rider group, spear-headed the…