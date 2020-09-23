Fountain of funds: City eyes grant to finish Wilson Park
The Wilson Park amphitheater terrace with Darby Pavilion in the background basks in the afternoon sun Tuesday afternoon. City officials are pursuing a Community Development Block Grant to assist with the final improvements to the park. A stage, street lights and a new fountain in Lake DeSoto are part of the final stage upgrades the city is planning. (TODD WILSON/Lake City Reporter)
A jogger strides past the Wilson Park amphitheater along the shores of Lake DeSoto Tuesday afternoon. City officials are applying for grant funds to construct a stage on the waterfront, install a new fountain in the lake and improve the park with street lights and landscaping. (TODD WILSON/Lake City Reporter)
City officials hope to complete the final phase of Wilson Park’s lakefront footprint with grant money from state funds and there’s a push to be first in line with the best application.
City Manager…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.