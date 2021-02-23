Fiddling through history: Museum holds cross-era historical event in place of Olustee Festival

-
Emily-Jane Curtis, a dual-enrolled student at North Florida Community College, plays Civil War-era songs on her viola during Saturday’s ‘Blast Through the Past’ event at the Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum volunteer Harry Joiner reads an excerpt from the diary of a Civil War doctor on treating wounded men on Saturday. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Spectators and volunteers gather to listen to Harry Joiner discuss medical treatments, including bloodletting and amputation, practiced in the Civil War. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Jayden Burch, a 17-year-old at Columbia High School, performs a monologue as former slave Jordan Anderson writing a letter to his former master. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
A volunteer in Seminole attire tends a fire as others join in knitting garments. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Zoe Elixson (from left) and Miracle Graham prepare bandages are part of their World War II display. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Columbia High School junior Hailey Schide dances as civil rights activist and French entertainer Josephine Baker during the Black History Month performances. (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
-
Columbia High School senior Daniel Fulton donned a relevant outfit for his tribute to James Brown while singing 'It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World.' (MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter)
Rosie the Riveter snapped green beans from her victory garden on her porch overlooking two women — a victorian-garbed laundress and a Civil War widow in black — as the King of Soul himself, Sam Cooke…
