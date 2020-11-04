Fair’s livestock show, sale benefits youth

Young exhibitors participating in the diary heifer livestock show stand by their animals while they await questions from the show judge during the Florida Gateway Fair. The final livestock show was held Wednesday and the livestock sale is tonight. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Austin Fuller concentrates will trimming hair off female goats for the Florida Gateway Fair Livestock Show on Wednesday night. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Dedication often requires quality time, effort and expense to be successful. For several local students, their hard work and dedication on their animal projects for the Florida Gateway Fair cost…