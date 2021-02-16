Downtown deposit: Council approves $1.1M purchase of bank buildings

The Lake City Council agreed to begin negotiations for the purchase of two downtown Millennium Bank properties, which includes one building that is move-in ready. (COURTESY)

The historical Millennium Bank property at 129 Northwest Hillsboro Street would require renovations before it could be utilized by the city. (COURTESY)

City officials took their first step towards addressing a new city hall building, agreeing to begin contract negotiations to purchase two Millennium Bank buildings for $1.1 million. But the Lake…