WRESTLING: Millard & Rice win regional titles, Columbia sends 4 to state while Suwannee qualifies 6

Two wrestlers won regional titles.

Four total from Columbia are headed to state.

Brett Millard (106 class) and Joseph Rice (170) both won championships at the Region 1-2A meet on Saturday at Mosley High School, while Jaycob Jones (runner-up in 285) and Thomas Greene (third in 152) also punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Millard pinned Orange Park’s Ryder Pimienta at the 2:50 mark to win his gold medal, while Rice’s match went down to the wire. Rice battled to the end with St. Augustine Connor Spossey, coming away with a 6-5 decision.

Jones battled to the title match but lost to Westport’s Ray Bolden III via an 8-2 decision. Greene beat Mosley’s Nick Kendrick in a nail-biting 2-1 decision to place third.

The Class 2A state meet is March 5-6 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

SUWANNEE SENDING SIX TO STATE

Six wrestlers from Suwannee are headed to state, led by runner-ups Timothy Joliceur and Tyson Musgrove.

Joliceur came up short of a regional title at 126, falling to Florida High’s Tyler Reeve 6-2 in the championship match at the Region 1-1A meet on Saturday at Bolles High School. Musgrove battled in his title bout as well but also ultimately lost to Clay’s Luke Boree by a 2-1 decision.

Austin McKinney also punched his ticket to state, winning his third-place match at 120 when he pinned Arnold’s Lucas Biddle at the 2:34 mark. Caleb Parsons placed third as well at 145, beating Clay’s Josh Kumpf on an 8-3 decision, and so did Austin Howard at 152 when he pinned Bishop Kenny’s Collin Hearn at the 1:23 mark.

Topher Pearson will join the Bulldogs at state. He came in fourth in the 106 class when he was pinned by University Christian’s Christian Simmons at the 4:14 in the third-place match.

The Class 1A state meet is March 5-6 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.