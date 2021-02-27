WRESTLING: Millard & Rice win regional titles, Columbia sends 4 to state while Suwannee qualifies 6

  • Brett Millard, Joseph Rice, Jaycob Jones and Thomas Greene all advanced to Class 2A state tournament for Columbia on Saturday. (COURTESY(
  • Suwannee’s Topher Pearson, Austin McKinney, Timothy Jolicoeur. Tyson Musgrove, Caleb Parsons and Austin Howard all qualified for the Class 1A state tournament on Saturday. (COURTESY)
Two wrestlers won regional titles.

Four total from Columbia are headed to state.

Brett Millard (106 class) and Joseph Rice (170) both won championships at the Region 1-2A meet on Saturday at Mosley High School, while Jaycob Jones (runner-up in 285) and Thomas Greene (third in 152) also punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Millard pinned Orange Park’s Ryder Pimienta at the 2:50 mark to win his gold medal, while Rice’s match went down to the wire. Rice battled to the end with St. Augustine Connor Spossey, coming away with a 6-5 decision.

Jones battled to the title match but lost to Westport’s Ray Bolden III via an 8-2 decision. Greene beat Mosley’s Nick Kendrick in a nail-biting 2-1 decision to place third.

The Class 2A state meet is March 5-6 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

SUWANNEE SENDING SIX TO STATE

Six wrestlers from Suwannee are headed to state, led by runner-ups Timothy Joliceur and Tyson Musgrove.

Joliceur came up short of a regional title at 126, falling to Florida High’s Tyler Reeve 6-2 in the championship match at the Region 1-1A meet on Saturday at Bolles High School. Musgrove battled in his title bout  as well but also ultimately lost to Clay’s Luke Boree by a 2-1 decision.

Austin McKinney also punched his ticket to state, winning his third-place match at 120 when he pinned Arnold’s Lucas Biddle at the 2:34 mark. Caleb Parsons placed third as well at 145, beating Clay’s Josh Kumpf on an 8-3 decision, and so did Austin Howard at 152 when he pinned Bishop Kenny’s Collin Hearn at the 1:23 mark.

Topher Pearson will join the Bulldogs at state. He came in fourth in the 106 class when he was pinned by University Christian’s Christian Simmons at the 4:14 in the third-place match.

The Class 1A state meet is March 5-6 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.