WRESTLING: Millard, Jones, Rice win district titles; Columbia finishes runner-up at 2-2A IBT

Columbia finished runner-up at the District 2-2A IBT on Saturday, tallying 125 points behind champion Lincoln’s 185.

Brett Millard (106 class), Joseph Rice (170) and Jaycob Jones all (285) won district titles. Millard defeated Orange Park’s Ryder Pimienta by an 8-1 decision, Rice pinned Middleburg’s Eliyah Cole and Jones beat Lincoln’s Nic Weaver via an 8-2 decision.

Thomas Greene is also moving on to regionals, placing second in the 152 class. Joining him are several third-place finishers for the Tigers, including Alexander Ulloa (132), Jayden Drew (182), Shawn Raggins (195) and Jamari Jones (220).