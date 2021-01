Body

Columbia took third at the Battle of the Border IBT hosted by Yulee on Saturday.

Brett Millard (106 class), Thomas Greene (152) and Joseph Rice (170) each won titles, while Shawn Raggins (195) finished runner-up. Jaycob Jones (HWT) placed third while Au'Vonte Smith (220) came in fourth.

The Tigers finished with 144.5 points behind champion Camden County (270) and Yulee (153).