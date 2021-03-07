PREP TRACK & FIELD: Suwannee, Branford win several events at Santa Fe Invitational

Body

Suwannee’s track and field teams shined at the Santa Fe Invitational on Saturday, with several athletes taking home gold medals.

For the girls, V’Kaylynn Ward won 100 hurdles (16.11), Mon’tayasia Jones won the high jump (5-03.75), Hiliyah Walker won the long jump (16-02.25) and Kay’lyona Cuffy won the shot put (33-01.75).

Ward also placed second in the 300 hurdles (48.86), while Jones was second in the long jump (15-04.75) and third in the triple jump (33-08.50). Dariniya Martin also placed top three in several events, taking second in the 100 hurdles (16.22), third in 300 hurdles (51.15) and third in the high jump (4-07.75).

Andrianna Walker also placed second in the triple jump (34-02.00) for Suwannee’s girls.

Garrison Beach led the SHS boys with victories in the 110 hurdles (17.24) and 300 hurdles (41.05). The 4x400 relay team also finished third (3:45.74), as did Ahman Philmore in the triple jump (39-10.75).

SOME GOLD FOR BRANFORD

Branford’s boys team also had some first-place finishes, with Evan Dowdy winning the high jump (6-00.75) and Kyson Johnson winning the javelin (131-03.00). Seth Bumphries (2:06.23) and Justin Hernandez (2:12.29) took second and third in the 800, and Adrick Miller was third in the pole vault (9-00.25).

Branford’s girls swept top three in the pole vault, with Nathalia Veal winning gold (8-06.25). Hannah Terry (8-00.50) was second and Zoe Richmond (7-06.50) was third. Veal also placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.84).

TOP-THREE FINISHES FOR CHS

Nate Walmsley placed second in the shot put (41-10.75) for Columbia’s boys and Seth Stockton also took silver in the triple jump (40-05.50).

CHS James Williamson was third in the 100 dash (11.36).

Sarah Simpson was the lone top-three placer for the CHS girls, taking third in the 800 (2:25.75).