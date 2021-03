Suwannee’s boys track & field team placed third at the Tommy Taylor Invitational on Saturday. (COURTESY)

Suwannee placed third at the Bulldog Invitational on Friday. (COURTESY)

Suwannee’s boys track & field team placed third at the Tommy Taylor Invitational hosted by Godby on Saturday. The Bulldogs were led by several second-place finishes, including Ahmon Philmore in…