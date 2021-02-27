PREP ROUNDUP: Suwannee boys win Ron Riddle Invitational

Body

Suwannee’s boys track & field team won the Ron Riddle Invitational on Friday at Clay High School.

Jaquez Moore (11.60 in 100), Malachi Graham (23.69 in 200) and Garrison Beach (41.98 in 300) all won first place in their individual events for the Bulldogs, who also had victories in the 4x100 relay, (45.27), 4x400 relay (3:47.54) and 4x800 relay (9:07.44).

Graham also placed second in the 100 (11.69), while teammate Terrell Atkinson took third (11.71), and Garrison Beach also took second in the 100 hurdles (16.67) and javelin (135.06.00).

Brian Fuery came in second place in the 400 (53.39) and Ahman Philmore placed third (54.61) in addition to second in the long jump (19-11.75). Jacob Littleton placed second in the 3200 (11:14.63), Austin Smith was third in high jump (5-10.00) and Darion Smith was third in javelin (126-03.00).

BASEBALL

Hilliard 9, Branford 4: Barrett Young had three RBIs and JJ Chaillou had another as the Buccaneers fell to the Red Flashes on the road in District 6-1A action Friday night. Jeff Chaillou took the loss on the mound, giving up six earned runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.