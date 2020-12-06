PREP ROUNDUP: Ponds lights it up from three in Columbia's win over Hamilton County; Tigers shut out West Nassau in boys soccer

Body

Charleston Ponds put together another stellar performance, scoring 25 points to lead Columbia to a 62-45 win over Hamilton County at home Saturday night.

Ponds shot 6 of 9 from 3 to lead the Tigers (2-1) to their second straight win. Seth Stockton added 10 points and Aaron Morse finished with 8 against the Trojans (1-2).



Columbia is off until next Friday when Hawthorne visits Lake City at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Columbia shut out West Nassau 4-0 on Saturday at the CYSA Fields.

The Tigers (5-1-1) got goals from Zack Strickland, Marcos Medina-Rodriguez, Noel Caballero and Bryant Rigdon. Strickland's goal came on an assist from Medina-Rodriguez, whose goal came via a penalty kick, and Strickland also had an assist for Rigdon's goal.

Dalton Carwhile had two saves and Colby Strickland had one as the two split time at goalkeeper against the Warriors (2-5).

Friday's match at Yulee was canceled and resulted in a forfeit win for the Tigers, who next travel to Santa Fe on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Despite forfeiting four weight classes and giving up 24 points per round, Columbia still walked away with three victories at the Brave Duals hosted by Lake Gibson on Saturday to place fifth out of 10 teams.

After falling to Timber Creek 51-30 in the first match, the Tiger defeated Celebration 33-27 in Round 2 and then Freedom 36-29 in Round 3. Lake Gibson defeated CHS 64-9 in Round 4 before the Tigers ended the day with a 54-6 victory over Central.

Here are the individual results for CHS:

— Joseph Rice (4-1 in 170 class)

— Shawn Raggins (4-1 in 195 class)

— Brandon Bostic (4-1 in 220 class)

— Thomas Greene (3-1 in 152 class)

— Brett Millard (3-2 in 106 class)

— Braxton Abbott (3-2 in 126 class)

— Christopher Hayes (2-3 in 138 class)

— Erik Schulz (2-3 in 160 class)

— Travis Matthews (2-3 in 285 class)

— Alexander Ulloa (1-4 in 145 class)

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia was shut out by P.K. Yonge on the road Friday night.

The Lady Tigers (3-3-3) fell to the Blue Wave (5-0-1) despite 30 saves from goalkeeper Taiya Driggers. Next up for Columbia is a road match at Keytone Heights at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

OTHER SCORES

— Boys basketball: Fort White 53, Trenton 45 (Friday)

— Boys basketball: Suwannee 56, Hamilton County 20 (Friday)

— Boys basketball: Bell 52, Branford 15 (Thursday)

— Girls basketball: Trenton 59, Fort White 29 (Friday)

— Girls basketball: Suwannee 50, Hamilton County 26 (Friday)

— Girls basketball: Branford 53, Bell 14 (Thursday)

— Boys soccer: Keystone Heights 8, Fort White 0 (Friday)

— Girls soccer: Keystone Heights 8, Fort White 0 (Friday)

— Girls soccer: Suwannee 8, Terry Parker 0 (Friday)