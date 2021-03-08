PREP ROUNDUP: Jolicoeur, McKinney reach medal stand for Suwannee at state

Body

Timothy Jolicoeur led all area wrestlers at state with a fifth-place finish in the 126 class at the Class 1A state meet on Saturday.

Jolicoeur pinned Wakulla Isaiah Wilson at the 2:41 mark in the fifth-place match. It salvaged a day where Jolicoeur was beaten by Jensen Beach’s Jonny Dobbs 3-0 and then defeated by Andrew DeSola from American Heritage-Delray 8-5.

Those losses came after Jolicoeur won his first two matches on Friday to reach the semis, pinning Hernando’s Diego Mojica and Oasis’ Ashton Roeder.

Austin McKinney and Caleb Parsons made it to the second day for the Bulldogs, with McKinney placing sixth in the 120 class after a 3-2 run while Parsons missed the medal stand with a 2-2 finish at 145. McKinney lost to Wakulla’s Raymond Hatchman 4-2 in the fifth-place match.

Tyson Musgrove and Austin Howard both went 1-2 to be eliminated on Day 1 at 138 and 152, respectively. Topher Pearson dropped both his matches on the first day at 106.

COLUMBIA FALLS SHORT

Joseph Rice was the only Columbia wrestler to make it to the second day of the Class 2A state meet, but he couldn’t make it to the medal stand.

Rice’s state trip started off with a win Friday, pinning Nicolas Rodriguez from St. Thomas Aquinas, but Rice was then pinned by Countryside’s Brian Burburija. He stayed alive by beating Robinson’s Gabriel Gilles 12-3 but his state trip ended in his first match Saturday, losing to Heritage’s Julian Stoneman 6-3.

Brett Millard (1-2 at 106), Thomas Greene (1-2 at 152) and Jaycob Jones (1-2 at 285) were all eliminated on Friday.

BASEBALL

Suwannee 20, George Walton Academy 6: Hunter Corbin had two doubles and five RBIs while striking out six with zero hits in 4 2/3 innings on the mound to lead the Bulldogs (6-0) to the road win over GWA (5-5) on Saturday. Tyson Greene and Easton Kirby also drove in four runs each, while Ryan LeNeave and Josh Fernald each had one RBI. Tyson Robinson pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and giving up only one hit with all six runs unearned on his watch.

SOFTBALL

Bell 12, Columbia 7; Bishop Moore 1, Columbia 0: The Lady Tigers wrapped up the Santa Fe Invitational with two more losses on Saturday, dropping their record to 2-6.