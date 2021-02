PREP FOOTBALL: 3-star WR Jaden Williams chooses Butler County CC, CHS 2021 class up to 9 along with FSU early signee Shyheim Brown

Columbia receiver Jaden Williams speaks during his signing ceremony on Wednesday. The 3-star prospect inked his LOI with Butler County Community College. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia defensive back/linebacker Shyheim Brown (right) speaks during Wednesday’s signing ceremony. Brown signed with Florida State in December. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia defensive lineman Nate Walmsley (left) signed with Benedict College while linebacker Lane Mote (right) signed with Clarke. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia defensive lineman Daveion Folston speaks during Wednesday’s signing ceremony. He signed with St. Andrews (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia defensive end Jaiden Tillotson (right) announces his decision to sign with Brevard on Wednesday while running back Trent Parker (middle) signs his letter of intent to play at Geneva College. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)

Columbia defensive back Dante Brown announces his decision to sign with Northwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday. (JORDAN KROEGER/Lake City Reporter)