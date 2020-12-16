NFL: Minshew Mania returns, could be limited shows remaining

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) runs off the field after throwing a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday in Jacksonville. (MATT PENDLETON/TNS)

JACKSONVILLE — Minshew Mania is back, at least in theory. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone switched to quarterback Gardner Minshew for the third time in two seasons this week, naming Minshew…