NFL: Jaguars-Texans could be considered AFC South pillow fight

The Los Angeles Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell (37) forces the Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook (12) to fumble on a second-half kick return at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 25 in Inglewood, California. The Chargers won, 39-29. (ALLEN J. SCHABEN/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars have been here before. Fairly often, too. The Jaguars (1-6) are last in the AFC South, the same spot they occupied in each of the last two seasons and three…