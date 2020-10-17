NFL: Jaguars close facility due to positive test, game vs. Lions still on for Sunday

  • Fans walk through a parking lot with cones to social distance the cars before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars released a statement Saturday, Oct. 17, saying a practice squad player was confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. (AP FILE PHOTO)
Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The initial result was confirmed by a second test Friday evening. The player was quarantined, and the team is reviewing contact tracing data to determine what further precautions need to be taken.

The Jaguars (1-4) host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled.

Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols. It could benefit the team that it typically separates practice squad players from guys on the 53-man roster, creating an extra level of protection to help prevent an outbreak.

The Jaguars are the fourth NFL team to deal with covid issues in recent days, joining Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England.