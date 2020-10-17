NFL: Jaguars close facility due to positive test, game vs. Lions still on for Sunday

Body

Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The initial result was confirmed by a second test Friday evening. The player was quarantined, and the team is reviewing contact tracing data to determine what further precautions need to be taken.

The Jaguars (1-4) host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled.

Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols. It could benefit the team that it typically separates practice squad players from guys on the 53-man roster, creating an extra level of protection to help prevent an outbreak.

The Jaguars are the fourth NFL team to deal with covid issues in recent days, joining Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England.