NFL: Jags tag LT Robinson, charge him with protecting QB Lawrence

-
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) sets up to block against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are planning to use the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, preventing him from hitting the free-agent market and making him the blindside protector for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday that “we are headed in that direction.” (AP FILE PHOTO)
The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, preventing him from hitting free agency and making him the blindside protector for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.