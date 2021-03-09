NFL: Jags tag LT Robinson, charge him with protecting QB Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) sets up to block against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are planning to use the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, preventing him from hitting the free-agent market and making him the blindside protector for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday that “we are headed in that direction.” (AP FILE PHOTO)