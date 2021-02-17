MLB: Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets

Syracuse Mets' Tim Tebow speaks with reporters prior to a minor league baseball game on may 16, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. Tebow had been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. (AP FILE PHOTO)

Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year…