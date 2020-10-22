MLB: Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series 1-1

The Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, top left, celebrates his first-inning solo home run with teammate Willy Adames in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (ROBERT GAUTHIER/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brandon Lowe busted out early and Tampa Bay’s bullpen hung on late. Rays and Dodgers, tied in Texas. Lowe shook loose from his extended postseason slump with two opposite-field…