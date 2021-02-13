GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING: Chasteen places second to lead Columbia at Class 2A state meet

Body

Reece Chasteen placed second in the 183 class at the Class 2A state meet on Saturday at Suwannee High School.

Chasteen hit just one of her bench presses and one of her clean and jerk attempts, posting a 205 and a 165 for a 370 total. She was 15 pounds back of state champion Tara Yount from Port Charlotte.

Trachelle Williams also placed fifth for Columbia in the unlimited class with a 185 bench press and a 195 clean and jerk for a 380 total. Da'Niya Lewis also took ninth for the Lady Tigers with a 320 total, which included a 170 bench press and a 150 clean and jerk.

Arnold won the team title with 21 points.