FSU BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hamilton, Florida State look to contend for ACC title

-
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton listens to a question during a news conference at the NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. The No. 21 Seminoles face a tough challenge to claim the top spot in the ACC. (AP FILE PHOTO)
TALLAHASSEE — Leonard Hamilton is known for taking on a fixer upper, rebuilding programs at Oklahoma State, Miami and now Florida State. He is in his 19th season at Florida State and enjoying…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.