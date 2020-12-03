FRIDAY NIGHT PREVIEW: Columbia faces St. Augustine in playoffs for first time since 2014 with 6A Final Four berth on the line

Columbia linebacker Jaden Dunn (15), defensive end A’Deon Farmer (7) and defensive lineman Nate Walmsley (92) tackle Daytona Beach Mainland running back Gregory Mango during last Friday’s Region 1-6A semifinal. (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Lake City Reporter)

It’s a throwback matchup for the right to go to the state Final Four. Columbia and St. Augustine meet in the Region 1-6A final tonight at Tiger Stadium, the first time the teams have faced off since…