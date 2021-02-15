COMMENTARY: Meyer should know by now he's not in college anymore

-
Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Urban Meyer, along with owner Shad Khan, ought to be embarrassed over Chris Doyle being forced to resign his position as Director of Sports Performance after a little more than 24 hours. The truth is Doyle should have never been hired in the first place. (RALPH FRESO/Getty Images/TNS)
If nothing else, Urban Meyer should know by now that he’s not in college anymore.
The fact he didn’t seem to grasp that before his ill-advised hire of controversial strength coach Chris Doyle,…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.