COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Mullen focuses on Florida amid concerns
Florida coach Dan Mullen finally acknowledged making some “regrettable” comments last year. None of those were more head-scratching than Mullen wanting to pack Florida Field during a pandemic. But he offered no apologies about staying quiet after ESPN reported he has interest in moving to the NFL. (TAMPA BAY TIMES/TNS)
GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Dan Mullen finally acknowledged making some “regrettable” comments last year, none more head-scratching than talking about – and doubling down on – packing the team’s home…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.