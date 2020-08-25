COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida No. 8 in preseason AP poll with Clemson coming in at No. 1

Florida head coach Dan Mullen pumps up the crowd prior to the start of the Capital One Orange Bowl against Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium last December. (MICHAEL REAVES/Getty Images/TNS) Florida is No.8 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which features nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the pandemic from an uncertain… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.