COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee routs Florida in SEC quarterfinals

Tennessee and Florida players are separated after a foul by Florida's Omar Payne (5) in the second half of the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday in Nashville, Tenn. Payne was ejected from the game after dealing a pair of elbows to John Fulkerson. (MARK HUMPHREY/Associated Press)
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The Tennessee Volunteers could be without their big senior for the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals against sixth-ranked Alabama.
Coach Rick Barnes said John Fulkerson…
