COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Short-handed Florida outlasts Virginia Tech in NCAA opener

Florida guard Noah Locke (10) shoots against Virginia Tech in the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday in Indianapolis. (MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida overcame playing short-handed most of the season after preseason SEC player of the year Keyontae Johnson was lost because of a scary medical episode. The Gators did it again,…