COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida's Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during a game against Marshall on Nov. 29, 2019, in Gainesville. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. (AP FILE PHOTO)
GAINESVILLE — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday, his parents said in a statement released by the school…
