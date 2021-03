Florida's Tyree Appleby (22) drives against Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. (MARK HUMPHREY/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tre Mann scored 22 points, and Florida held off Vanderbilt 69-63 Thursday to advance to the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Gators (14-8)…