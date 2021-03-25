COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida guards Locke, Glover transferring, increasing hole

Florida guard Noah Locke (10) shoots against Virginia Tech in the first round game of the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19 in Indianapolis. (MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press) GAINESVILLE — Florida guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday, one a surprise and the other expected. Losing them creates an even bigger backcourt hole for coach Mike… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.