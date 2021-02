Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) looks to pass the ball as Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) defends on Wednesday in Coral Gables. (MARTA LAVANDIER/Associated Press)

CORAL GABLES — Florida State continues to build its case for a high NCAA Tournament seed. Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and the No. 11 Seminoles coasted to an 88-71 win over Miami…