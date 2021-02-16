COLLEGE BASEBALL PREVIEW: Vandy set for another deep run, but Gators are team to beat
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian bats during a against Florida A&M last season in Gainesville. The Gators are in a familiar place as the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason. Fabian might be the best position player in the country. (AP FILE PHOTO))
OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt returns most of its everyday lineup, features the top two pitchers in college baseball and won the most recent national championship.
Still, the Commodores aren't even…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.