BOYS SOCCER: Columbia holds off St. John Paul II

Body

Christian Fernandes and Zach Strickland each scored a goal to lead Columbia to a 2-1 win over St. John Paull II on Saturday at the CYSA Fields.

The Tigers (2-0) struck first when Fernandes found the back of the net in the 49th minute. Fernandes then assisted Strickland for another goal in the 54th minute. The Panther (0-1) got a goal back in the 55th minute but Columbia goalkeeper Colby Strickland held them off the rest of the way and finished with four saves to secure the win.

Next up for Columbia is a road match at Taylor County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.