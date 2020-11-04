Tallahassee man killed in I-10 crash

Subhead

LIVE OAK — A Tallahassee man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a wreck involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old from Tallahassee was heading west on I-10 around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday when he rear-ended a tractor trailer in front of him at mile marker 285, just east of the Live Oak exit.

The semi had slowed for traffic ahead, the FHP report states.

The pickup driver was killed in the wreck, which closed down the westbound lanes for several hours.